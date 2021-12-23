Claudine Smith Robertson
LORIS-Funeral services for Claudine Smith Robertson, 84, will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with the Rev. Dennis Williams officiating. Entombment will follow in Hillcrest Mausoleum.
Mrs. Robertson, widow of William Henry Robertson Jr., passed away Dec. 22.
Born in Conway, Mrs. Robertson was a daughter of the late Claude Otha and Anna Louise Lewis Smith. She was a member of Langston Baptist Church. Prior to retirement, she was a nurse for more than 30 years.
Mrs. Robertson was predeceased by her husband of 58 years; and her siblings, Elwood "Buster" Smith, Earline Knowlton, Gerry Lemler, Brooks Smith and Frankie Dale Smith.
Surviving are twin daughters, Windy R. Hucks (Mike) of Conway and Cindy R. Cox (Russell) of Aynor; three grandchildren, Amber Prince Herring (Robby), Colby Patrick Hucks and Bridgette Nichole Prince (Jordy Gore); two stepgrandchildren, Lindsey Antley (Bryan) and Patrick Cox (Paula); three great-grandchildren, Riley Herring, Alston Herring and Brody Gore; four stepgreat-grandchildren, Gunner Antley, Lilly Cox, Ashlyn Ward and Kix Ward (Summer); one stepgreat-great-grandchild, Jude Ivy Ward; one brother, Hoyt Smith of Loris; one sister, Edna Phillips (Vic) of Florence; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday from 1 p.m.-2 p.m.
Memorials may be sent to the Nurses Honor Guard of South Carolina, 124 Debbie Drive, Pendleton, SC 29670.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
