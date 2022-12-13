Claude Edward "Ed" Nance
Claude Edward “Ed” Nance, 77, stood on the banks of Jordan Dec. 2, and his ship came sailing in at Embrace Hospice House in Florence surrounded by his beloved family.
Born June 13, 1945, he was a son of Ollie Fate and Vina Nance in Silverstreet, S.C. He was a member of Welch Zion Baptist Church in Silverstreet.
Ed graduated from Gallman High School in Newberry and received his associate’s degree from Midland Technical College in Columbia.
He was a U.S. Army-decorated veteran who served in Vietnam. After service to his country, he started his career with Chemstrand Corporation and went on to work in several managerial positions including manager of Auto Zone in Clinton, Md., Newberry and Florence. Ed was a proud and independent man who believed in taking care of business. He managed day-to-day operations for several national organizations and was experienced in supervising and training employees.
Ed married Peggy White and to this union, they have one son, Reginald Markell Nance of Greenwood. Ed's second marriage was to Rosalyn Williams, who preceded him in death.
He has two stepsons, Corey and Brian Williams.
Ed was preceded in death by his father, Ollie Fate Nance; mother, Vina Nance; brothers, James Nance and Ollie (Nubbie) Nance; and sisters, Mattie Johnson and Betty Bryant.
He leaves to cherish his memory his son, Reginald Markell Nance; his grandson, Demarcus Rappley; his brothers, Robert Nance (Martha) of Mt. Pleasant, Texas, and Fred Harrison Nance (Faye) of Myrtle Beach; and a sister, Vivian Dorsey of Landover,
Md., and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.