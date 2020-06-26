MYRTLE BEACH—It is in great sadness that the family of Claire “Cookie” Rose Carrieri announces that she was granted her angel wings on June 20. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and friends that Cookie had touched in some way throughout her very memorable life.
Cookie is survived by her loving and devoted husband Dominic; daughter Robin Carretta; sisters Flo Douglass and Dee Brady; grandchildren Joseph Vacarro (Amanda) and Joseph Caretta; great-grandson Connor Vacarro; son-in-law Lenny Vaccaro; niece Denise Brady; nephew Frank Brady; many great nieces and nephews her devoted dog Giovanni “Gio” Carrieri
She was preceded in death by daughter Linda Vacarro and son Lou “Brooklyn Louie” Carreri
Memorial service will held at McMillan - Small Funeral Home, 910 76th Ave. N, Myrtle Beach.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Wounded Warriors and/or St. Judes Hospital for children in her name.
