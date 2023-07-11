Cindy Lee Nolan
Cindy Lee Nolan was born to Jill Roberta (nee Brown) and Richard Edwin Nolan on Aug. 29, 1957.
Cindy was raised in Norwalk, Conn. Her family relocated to White River Junction, Vt., in 1970, where she graduated from Hartford High School in 1975.
Cindy had a daughter, Shari Ann, in October 1976. She married Randy Ackerson in 1982 and the family, including new stepson Shannon, moved to Wilmont Flat, N.H.
After several years, they relocated south to La Belle, Fla., to be near Randy’s side of the family. While there they weathered various hurricanes and storms.
Following her divorce, Cindy resettled in Galivants Ferry with her partner of many years, Barry Hill.
During her lifetime Ms. Nolan loved working with handicapped students in the school system and was later employed as an assistant healthcare worker in various nursing homes. On June 26 at the age of 65, she met her demise after several severe health challenges.
Cindy’s passing follows the deaths of her parents, Jill and Richard, and Cindy’s three younger siblings, Karen, Kelly and Ricky.
Many family members and friends will miss her dearly.
The Heald Funeral Home in St. Albans, Vt., is handling the burial arrangements.
There will not be a memorial service. Her final resting place will be the Nolan family plot in Greenwood Cemetery, located in St. Albans.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is handling the arrangements.
