Chuck “Chuckie” Wilson Jacobs
Memorial services for Chuck Wilson “Chuckie” Jacobs, 60, will be held Oct. 13 at 3 p.m. in Hardwick Memorial Chapel.Visitation will be held from 2 p.m.-3 p.m. on Oct. 13 in Hardwick Funeral Home.
Mr. Jacobs passed away Oct. 10 in McLeod Seacoast Hospital in Little River.
Born July 3, 1961 in Loris, he was the son of the late Charlie Wilson Jacobs and the late Jo ann Fowler Jacobs. He loved his family and being part of the tractor pulling association. He was also part owner of East Coast Pullers.
Survivors include his wife of thirty-eight years, Jackie B. Jacobs of Loris; two daughters, Kasey Jacobs Oropallo and her fiancé Kemp Livingston of Longs and Haley Jacobs Spivey and her husband Justin of Beaverdam, N.C.; and four grandchildren, Rylee Spivey, Michael Oropallo, Bella Spivey and Brooke Oropallo.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Jacobs was predeceased by his brother, Bootsy Jacobs; and a sister, Tammy Causey.
Please sign Mr. Jacobs’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
