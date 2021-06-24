Charles “Chuck” Thomas Sprouse
Charles “Chuck” Thomas Sprouse, 78, passed away June 22 at his home.
Born on March 26, 1943 in Bridgeport, W.Va., he was the son of the late Catherine Sprouse.
Mr. Sprouse served his country with courage, dignity and honor in the U.S. Army. He worked as a customer service representative with U.S. Airlines. His montra was “I never met a stranger”.
Survivors include his loving wife of fifty years, Dolly L. Sprouse; two sons, Michael Miller and Charles Thomas Miller; four daughters, Charlene Atkins, Carla Meade, Ruth Michelle “Mikki” Lane, and Nichole Michele Yeatman; many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren; three brothers, David McKinney, Leroy McKinney and Richard McKinney; and two sisters, Lola McKinney and Alice White.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Sprouse was predeceased by his brother, Donnie Sprouse.
Services will be announced by the family. Please sign Mr. Sprouse’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
