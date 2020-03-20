PAWLEYS ISLAND—Christopher Patrick Bird, 47, passed away peacefully at his home on March 11.
He was born on Aug. 28, 1972, in Atlanta, Georgia, to Noel Patrick Bird and the late Sue Hite Bird.
He was a 1990 graduate of Wando High School in Mt. Pleasant. He earned a BS degree in business entrepreneurship from the College of Charleston.
He was a successful real estate agent with ReMax Beach and Golf. His achievements included ReMax Hall of Fame, ReMax Lifetime Achievement, and Platinum Club Awards. He was a ReMax International guest speaker to share his experiences and successes.
He was an active member of Pawleys Island Community Church where he served on the Life Safety Team. He also assisted with Youth Missions Trips with his daughter, Anna.
Chris truly lived life to the fullest through traveling, golfing and spending time with friends and family. He enjoyed attending the Masters Golf Tournament and golfing with his daughter, Allie.
Chris had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way.
He is survived by wife Julie; daughters Anna and Allie; father Noel (Pam); brother Todd (Andrea) of Pawleys Island; in-laws Ken and Jane Finger; sister-in-law Molly Tweed (Travis) of Lincolnton, North Carolina; niece Leah Tweed and nephews Jake Tweed and Slayt Bird.
Chris will be remembered as a bright, shining light in the various organizations within the Pawleys Island community he served.
Memorials may be made payable to Pawleys Island Community Church, PO Box 777, Pawleys Island, SC 29585, Reference: Student Missions.
A celebration of life was held March 14 at Pawleys Island Community Church.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, was in charge of the arrangements.
