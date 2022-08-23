Christopher "Noah” Stephen Garrett
A funeral service for Christopher "Noah” Stephen Garrett, 14, will be held in Chapel by the Sea in Cherry Grove Aug. 27 at 2 p.m. A viewing will begin at 1 p.m. at the church prior to the service. Burial will follow immediately in West Side Memorial Gardens in Conway.
Mr. Garrett transitioned from this life Aug. 13 in Conway.
Born in Rutherfordton, N.C., on March 2, 2008, Noah tragically passed away Aug. 13, near his home in Conway.
Noah loved music, his friends and his girlfriend Maddie with all his heart. He loved videogames to the point that his Grandmom, whom he referred to as Mom, considered throwing the entire system out the door as she had jokingly threatened to do many times. Noah was an avid fisherman and had been since he was a very small child.
Early in his fishing career, he didn’t want the work of taking the fish off the hook, that was Grandmom and Granddaddy’s job until he got to be a more “professional fisherman” as he considered himself.
He loved all sports. He never turned down an offer for a game; he was always ready to play. He was a true Carolina Panthers fan, through and through.
Noah loved Christmas, birthdays, laughing and joking around. He loved to play practical jokes on family and friends. Most importantly, Noah had a true love for all his family, friends and every animal.
He leaves behind his maternal Grandmom “Mom” and Granddaddy, Mary and Don Rochester of Conway. They were gifted with raising him as a small baby until his final day on this earth.
He also leaves behind his biological parents, Lydia Fowler Self and Christopher Keith Garrett of Rutherford County, N.C.; paternal grandfather, Keith Garrett of Rutherford County, N.C.; two precious sisters, Alexis “Lexi” Fowler of Monroe N.C., and Autumn Garrett (Stephen Browning) of Rutherford County.
He recently became a proud uncle of Isaiah Browning of Rutherford County. Noah left behind two brothers, Justin Garrett and Christian Garrett, both of Rutherford County; his great-grandmother, Linda Tomblin Gibson of Myrtle Beach; several aunts and uncles, Katie Haskins (Justin) of Gastonia, N.C., Matthew Fowler of Conway, Marcus McCabe (Halle) of Chesapeake, Va., Andy Tomblin (Stephanie) of Rutherford County, Shelley Hanna of Conway, Robin Hutchins (Joe) of Belize, Richard Rochester of Seneca, Aaron Dobbins of Rutherford County and David Tomblin (Jane) of Little Rive; many loving cousins, Nickolas Fowler, Cameron McCabe, Casey McCabe, Logan Haskins, Laura Haskins, Tanner Hutchins, Brooke Tomblin, Maddie Tomblin, Clara Tomblin, Luke Hutchins, Sam Hutchins, Chapman Hanna and Chandler Hanna; and his girlfriend, Maddie Bailey of Chesterfield. There are also many other special friends, too many to list.
Noah was preceded in death by his grandparents, Linda Garrett, Earl Tomblin and Don Gibson; and one cousin, Jenny Hutchins.
Visitation will be at Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, located at 4947 U.S. 17 Bypass South, Myrtle Beach Aug. 26 from 7 p.m.-9 p.m.
Donations can be made to aGoFundMeaccount set up by the family to help cover burial expenses. Go to https://gofund.me/e0a9f9d8
Kelvin F. Lewis, funeral director, and Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach are serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011
