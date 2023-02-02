Christopher Lester Bell
LORIS-Funeral services for Christopher Lester Bell, 44, will be held Feb. 4 at 11 a.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris Chapel with the Rev. Paul Alford officiating. Burial will follow in Zoan United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Bell passed away Jan. 31.
Born in Conway, he was a son of Katie L. Bell and the late Lester Bell. He was an avid fisherman who loved boating. He was known for his soft gentle-hearted soul, and he loved and cherished his family.
He was employed by Heritage Hauling in Conway and was a member of Bayboro Baptist Church.
Mr. Bell was predeceased by a brother, Harry "Terry" Bell.
Surviving, in addition to his mother of Loris, are his children, Carly Bell and Lester Bell of Loris; two stepchildren, Anna Cox (Nathan) and Blake Kleespie of Loris; two sisters, Stefanie Bell of Raleigh, N.C., and Wendy Glenn (Dr. Daran Glenn) of Manakin-Sabot, Va; and two nieces, Chloe Glenn and Bella Glenn.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday from 5 p.m.-7 p.m.
Memorial may be sent to Hebron Ministry, 356 Old Turnpike Road, Boone, N.C. 28607.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.