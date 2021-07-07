Christopher Jared Jordan
Funeral services for Christopher Jared Jordan, 24, will be held July 9 at 11 a.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel.
Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mr. Jordan passed away July 2 in Asheville, N.C. He was born July 15, 1996 in Horry County, a son of James Jordan Jr. and Heather Larrimore Jordan.
Christopher was a loving father, son, brother, grandson, nephew, uncle and friend to all. He loved fishing and playing drums, and he was an avid sports person. Mr. Jordan enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his children.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Jordan is survived by three children, Jace Chesley Jordan and his mother Taylor McCarthy, Kane Brunson Jordan and Dallas Marie Jordan and their mother Samantha Smith; two brothers, Jaymes Lukas Jordan and Matthew Kayden Jordan; one stepbrother, Nicholas McLeod; three sisters, Olivia Teagan Jordan, Gracie Caroline Jordan and Mikaela Brielle Jordan; one stepsister, Britney Shelly; maternal grandparents, Danny and Loretta Larrimore; paternal grandparents, James Russell Sr. and Emily Jordan; great-grandmother, Daisy Bell Jordan; one special nephew, Forrest Ganyon Currier; and many other family and friends who will miss him.
Visitation will be held July 8 in Watsons Funeral Home from 5 p.m.-7 p.m.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
