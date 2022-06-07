Christopher George Clarke
A funeral mass for Christopher George Clarke, 63, will be held June 8 at 11 a.m. in St. James Catholic Church.
Mr. Clarke passed away June 3 in Grand Strand Regional Medical Center. Born May 17, 1959 in Annapolis Md., he was a son of the late Cornelius Clarke and Jean Petteway Clarke.
Christopher was a beloved husband and father. He enjoyed boating, snow skiing, baking and flying model airplanes.
He was a Sir Night in the Knights. He had a career with Anne Arundel County and taught at Anne Arundel Community College and the College of Southern Maryland.
In 2016, he was preceded in death by a son, Kevin Christopher Clarke.
Mr. Clarke is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Clarke; one son, Andrew George Clarke; and one sister, Bonnie Jean Powell, along with many family and friends who will miss him.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway, SC is serving the family.
