Christopher Troy Dunn
Christopher Troy Dunn, 45, passed away in Punta Gorda, Fla., on Aug. 3.
Mr. Dunn was born on Aug. 29, 1975. He enjoyed playing the drums, listening to music and studying history.
Mr. Dunn is survived by his father, Terry Dunn (Jennie); his mother, Karen Johnson; three sons, Kyle Dunn, Cole Dunn and Chase Dunn; two grandchildren, Lawton Dunn and Kylre Dunn; two brothers, Craig Dunn (Sarah) and Nick Hughes (Abby); three sisters, Jennifer Richardson (Keith), Jessica Yourko (Danny) and Amy Calhoun (Walker).
A private memorial services will be held at a later date.
Sign an online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.com.
Johnson Funeral Home of 290 Ninth Ave., Aynor is serving the family. Call (843) 358-5800
