Christopher “Soaring Eagle” Adam Lent
A memorial service for Christopher Adam “Soaring Eagle” Lent, 36, will be held Feb. 24 at 2 p.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel with the Rev. Gregg Cannon officiating.
He passed away Feb. 17.
Born Dec. 13, 1986 in Pensacola, Fla., he was a son of Steven “Little Bear” Lent and Pamela Sheaves Mayhugh.
Christopher enjoyed videogames and swimming. He was very proud of his Native American Heritage.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Jocelyn Lent; daughter, Angel Mae Lent; brothers, Robert “Screeching Hawk” Lent and Joshua "Running Fox" Lent; sisters, Amy Gaure and Erin “Morning Dove” Lent; maternal grandparents, Charles and Jean Sheaves; along with many other family and friends who will miss him.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway, is serving the family.
