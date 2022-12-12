Christine H. Inge
A memorial service for Christine H. Inge, 79, will be held Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel.
Mrs. Inge passed away Dec. 11 in Conway Medical Center with her family by her side.
Born Sept. 27, 1943 in Cape May, N.J., she was a daughter of the late John Crowther and Helen Vanzant Crowther.
Mrs. Inge was predeceased by her parents; and one brother, William Crowther.
Christine enjoyed traveling, sightseeing and, in her spare time, doing word searches and crocheting. She loved drinking her Jersey soft drink, Take A Boost; eating her favorite candy, M&M’s; and watching Wheel of Fortune. Her favorite place to eat was a drive-in restaurant, called ”Stewart”, in New Jersey.
She is survived by her husband of thirty-eight years, Norman L. Inge Sr.; her son, Norman L Inge Jr.; her daughters, Denise Atzert, Denean Malenke and Donna Cavallero; one sister, Margaret Bryan (Fredrick); two brothers, John Crowther (Anna Marie) and Robert Crowther; many grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and other family and friends who will miss her.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m.-1:45 p.m. prior to the services at the funeral home.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
