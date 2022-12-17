Christine Allen Bell Chavis
Funeral services for Christine Allen Bell Chavis, 103, will be held Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, officiated by Dr. M. Randall Jones. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mrs. Chavis, wife of Henry O. Chavis, passed away peacefully at her home Dec. 15.
Born July 22, 1919 in Horry County, she was the daughter of the late Moses Gurley Allen and the late Lilly Cartrette Allen. Mrs. Chavis was the former owner of the Conway Motor Inn and Restaurant. She was a deeply devout Christian and attended Calvary Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church and Langston Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Chavis was predeceased by her first husband, Fernie Bell; her granddaughter, Tammy Anderson; her grandson, Mark Dymkoski; and ten brothers and sisters.
Survivors include her husband of 34 years, Henry O. Chavis; her daughters, Reba B. Anderson and Hazel Bell; her grandchildren, James H. Anderson III and Sheila Anderson (Daryl); her great-grandchildren, James H. Anderson IV and Kristyn Anderson; her stepchildren, Kimberly Chavis, Marc Chavis, Jennifer Benton and her husband Jason, and Michael Chavis; her stepgrandchildren, Courtney Chavis, Eli Benton and Scarlett Benton; and a beloved niece, Rose Blackmon.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the staff and management of Agape Hospice, and a special note of thanks to Jen and Angie.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Please sign the online guest register at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
