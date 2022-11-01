Chris Svedberg Dusterhoft
Chris Svedberg Dusterhoft, 81, passed away peacefully Oct. 4 in Midlothian, Texas, after a long illness.
Born Dec. 27, 1940, in Berlin, Md., she was the daughter of William Erik Svedberg and Margaret June Dawson Svedberg. She was raised amongst many family members in Georgetown and graduated from Winthrop University in 1963.
After graduation, she moved to Florida where she met the love of her life, Ronald "Dusty" Dusterhoft. They were married Aug. 4, 1968, and spent their lives in Bluffton, Ind.; Big Flats, N.Y., before finally retiring to Conway.
She loved art and teaching and was the director of a Children's Center in Corning, N.Y. She was a devoted member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Horseheads, N.Y., and Christ the Servant Lutheran Church in Conway. She enjoyed gathering with friends and family, seeing her grandchildren, painting (especially with her mom), gardening and soaking in the beautiful of South Carolina beaches.
Chris is survived by husband, Ron; daughter, Kim (Mike) DeHart and their children Caleb and Audrey; daughter, Jennifer (Nathan) Natchke and their children Marisa and Ian; and sister, Vikky Ferris.
Per Chris's request, no funeral is planned.
Donations can be made to Three Oaks Hospice https://www.threeoakshospice.com/foundation/ or Michael J Fox's Parkinson Foundation https://give.michaeljfox.org/give/421686/#!/donation/checkout
