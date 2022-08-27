Chris Johnson
A graveside service for Chris Johnson, 48, will be held Aug. 29 at 3 p.m. in Rehoboth Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Marty Cox officiating.
Mr. Chris, of Galivants Ferry, passed away Aug. 26 at his residence. He was the son of the late W.T. Johnson and husband of Tina Johnson.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Haven Johnson and Noah Johnson; two nephews, Isaac Barnhill and Christian Barnhill; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.
Mr. Chris will be remembered for his love of Clemson Football, his cooking abilities, and how he always was the life of the party and enjoyed making everyone around him laugh. Taking care of his family was very important to him. He was always supporting his boys on the athletic fields and mats and loved going on family trips with them.
Mr. Johnson was employed with Grand Strand Water and Sewer and loved tinkering on his truck and lawnmower.
Please visit www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.com and leave a memory of Mr. Chris for the family.
The family is under the care of Johnson Funeral Home of 290 Ninth Ave. Aynor, SC 29511. Call (843) 358-5800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.