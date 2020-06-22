MYRTLE BEACH—Choukri J. Courban, 81, beloved husband of Antoinette Courban, passed away peacefully at home with his family on June 12.
Born Dec. 26, 1938, in the Republic of Sierra Leone, Choukri was a son of the late Christo and Salma (Blell) Courban.
Prior to retirement, he was a diamond miner. He and his wife were faithful members of St. Nicholas Orthodox Church.
Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Antoinette; son Christo Courban and wife Whitney of Myrtle Beach; daughter, Sian Carufe and husband Peter of Chicago, Illinois; grandchildren Kalila,Katya, Parker, Amelia and Atticus; sisters Nuhad and Nadia and brother Samir.
Predeceasing in addition to his parents is his sister Laila.
Memorial prayers will be held at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 404 Maple St., Myrtle Beach. Please contact the family or church for more information.
Memorial contributions may be made in Choukri’s name to the American Cancer Society, 950 48th Ave. N, Suite 101, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Carolina Forest Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.