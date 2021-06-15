Chet Anthony Williamson
A graveside service for Chet Anthony Williamson, 65, will be held June 19 at 11 a.m. in the cemetery of Antioch Baptist Church in Galivants Ferry. The service will be officiated by Dr. Jeff Gaskins and coordinated by Johnson Funeral Home.
Mr. Williamson died May 31 at his home in Hopkins.
Born in Conway on Jan. 17, 1956, he was a son of Hoyt and Era Lee Grainger Williamson.
He earned degrees from Furman University and the University of South Carolina and was a high school science teacher prior to his retirement. He was a gifted musician and songwriter, who enjoyed sharing his love for music with others for more than 50 years. He was a multi-instrumentalist who performed an array of musical genres, with particular fondness for the blues, bluegrass, traditional folk music and old-time gospel.
Williamson is survived by his mother, Era Lee Grainger Williamson; his three sisters, Sheila Ray, Teal Britton and Leah Cartrette and their spouses; five nephews; one niece; and one great-nephew.
He was predeceased by his wife, Hana Pokorna Williamson; his father, Hoyt Williamson; an infant sister, Leesa; and grandparents, Grover and Isla Mishoe Grainger and John and Minnie Florence Cooke Williamson.
Antioch Baptist Church is located at 2080 Highway 129 in Galivants Ferry.
Memorials can be made to the American Heart Association, 10 Glenlake Parkway NE South Tower Ste. 400, Atlanta, Ga. 30328 or www.heart.org.
