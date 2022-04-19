Chester Gares Jr.
Chester G. Gares Jr. of Little River, formerly of Brodheadsville, Pa., died April 13 on his 77th birthday.
He was the son of the late Chester G. and Lillian Gares. He retired in 2007 from the New Jersey Commission for the Blind after working there 10 years. He previously worked for Coin Depot Corp for almost 20 years.
He volunteered for more than 30 years with the Deaf Blind League of New Jersey. He was an avid bowler while living in New Jersey. He was a member of Grace Christian Fellowship Church in Little River.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 54 years, Elida, who passed away January 2021.
He leaves behind his son, Chester G. Gares III and his wife Tracy of Longs; Joseph B. Gares of Kenilworth, N.J.; and his daughter, Rebecca M. Gares and her companion Stephen Mackes of Pen Argyl Pa.; several grandchildren, Joey, Nicole, Rebecca, Rachel, Christina, Justin, Corey, Anthony and Jasmeet (Little Man); two great-grandchildren, Lilly and Toby; his brother, Daryl; and sister, Dale of Elizabeth N.J.; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to a local deaf blind association.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is in charge of arrangements.
