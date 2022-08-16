Chester Dwayne Stubbs
LONGS-Chester “Dwayne” Stubbs, 43, of Longs, passed away Aug. 6 at his residence.
Born July 31, 1979 in Bennettsville, he was a son of Janet Sue Radford and the late Chester Mansfield Roller.
He was predeascsed by his son, Jacob Dwayne Stubbs.
He was a loving father, son, grandfather, brother and friend to all who knew him. He enjoyed working, especially doing carpenter work, and spending time with his son K-Ci and friends.
In addition to his mother, Mr. Stubbs is survived by his son, K-Ci Joe Stubbs; daughter, Britney Shelley (Hayes); sisters, Janet Lynn Stubbs and Linda Michelle Hudson (Mack); one granddaughter, Brettleigh Lawrimore, along with many other family and friends who will miss him.
No Services are planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers the family asks anyone to make donations to the funeral home to help with his service.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
