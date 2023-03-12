Cheryl Ann (Griffin) Volpe
Cheryl Ann (Griffin) Volpe, 72, was born June 2, 1950 and she passed away Feb. 28, surrounded by her loving family.
She leaves behind her husband of 52 years, Paul; two sons, Christopher and wife Chrissy and Brendon and wife Erica, along with three beautiful granddaughters, who held a special place in her heart, Parker Amelia, June Adelaide and Mason Letts.
Cheryl was born in New Britain, Conn. and graduated from Pulaski High School in 1968. In 1976 she moved to Southington, where she lived until 2014 when she retired to Conway. She spent her career at Bank of America, balancing her busy days with the loving care and support for her sons in all of their activities, volunteering at school functions and attending their games.
She was an avid golfer and an active member of both the CWSGA and SCWSGA, who proudly recorded three holes-in-one. Happiest as a host, she loved bringing family and friends together for holidays, birthday parties and backyard barbeques. She enjoyed cooking in a din of conversation, laughing through an afternoon, closing a night with a warm cup of coffee and playing cards at a table surrounded by the people she loved and who loved her.
The daughter of Irene and John Griffin, Cheryl leaves five siblings, who include three sisters, MaryJo (Gary) Shettle, Leslie (Matt) Rotondo and Jayne Marie (Brian) Pampuro; and two brothers, Kevin (Faye) Griffin and Craig (Sandy) Griffin. Her extended family includes two sisters-in-law, Doreen Contino and Diane Harper; a brother-in-law, Dennis Volpe; 11 nieces and nephews, and many friends and former colleagues from Connecticut and South Carolina.
“I found her in the shining of the stars. We look at the night sky in the quiet darkness, and they are never far. Those we loved and cherished, those who have changed our lives in some small way are closer than we know, because it is their light that shines on. It is the brilliance of their souls that lets the night sky glow.” – Tennyson
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway chapel is serving the family.
