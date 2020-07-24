MYRTLE BEACH—Chauncey Browning Spencer, 45, died July 15 in an auto accident in North Carolina.
He was born Aug. 20, 1974, in Wilmington, North Carolina, a son of Joel Spencer and Margie McNeely Spencer.
He is survived by wife Silviya Nikolova Spencer; children Nina Rain Spencer, Kyra Spencer and Isabella Spencer; brother Michael Spencer; uncle Worth Spencer and aunt Vickie Spencer.
A memorial graveside service will be at 11 a.m., Monday, July 27 at Oleander Memorial Garden in Wilmington, North Carolina, with military honors.
