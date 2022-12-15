Charlotte Sanders
A memorial service for Charlotte Sanders, 66, will be held in her honor Dec. 17 in Waccamaw Church, located at 508 S.C. 90, Conway.
All are welcome.
On the morning of Nov. 19, the world lost a wonderful human and an incredible force.
A hardworking woman, who tackled every obstacle head-on, Charlotte was a best friend to many and a mom to anyone who needed one.
Born March 8, 1956, she began caring for others as soon as she was tall enough to make breakfast. She was raised in a large family that she absolutely cherished.
She was predeceased by her father and mother, L.S. and Doris Hughes; a brother, Mike Hughes; and her sisters, Carolyn Altman-Hilburn and Patricia Hatley.
She is survived by her brother, Frank Hughes.
She is also survived by her husband, Allan (Peanut) Sanders, whom she married on June 21, 1974.
Her surviving children include her son, Jonathan Sanders and his wife Debbie Sanders; and her daughter, Alicia Gamble and her husband James Gamble.
Charlotte certainly played a role in raising many more children and always claimed Michael Hogan with his wife Chevon Hogan as her own.
Her grandchildren, of whom she was incredibly proud, include Sydney, Gabriel and Reese Sanders, Caleb Pack and Abigail Hardee, and Stella and John Michael Hogan. In addition, she adored her nieces and nephews, cousins and neighbors and her many friends too numerous to name.
Charlotte Kay will be forever missed and the void left behind will never be filled. The world seems a little darker these days, but those who were fortunate enough to be loved by her will never forget her brilliance.
