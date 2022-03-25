Charlotte Norris Milligan
Funeral services for Charlotte Norris Milligan, 74, will be held March 28 at 2 p.m. in Bethlehem Baptist Church with the Rev. Mike Kinlaw, the Rev. Jimmy Floyd and the Rev. Roger Chestnut officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Leon Cemetery.
Mrs. Milligan passed away March 24 surrounded by her loving family.
Born Feb. 24, 1948 in Horry County, she was a daughter of the late J.D. Norris and Greeba Tyler Norris.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Dempsey “DJ” Milligan.
Charlotte was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all. She was known as the card lady. Her ministry was sending out cards. She loved reading and studying her Bible, watching gospel shows and cooking for her family. She worked sixteen years as a CNA before retiring.
Mrs. Milligan is survived by her daughters, Lynn Edge (Kevin) and Mary Dupie (Robert); siblings, Coy Lee Norris (Deleathea), Cynthia Young (Mike) and Bonnie Long (Buck); four grandchildren, Gatlin Edge (Courtney), Victoria Richardson (Seth), Jonathan Dupie and Tristin Dupie; three great-grandchildren, Liam Edge, Lathan Edge and Lillyanna Edge, along with many other family and friends who will miss her.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorials may be made to Bethlehem Baptist Church W.O.M. Fund.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.