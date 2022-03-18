Charlotte Louise Bierer
LORIS-Charlotte L. Bierer, 68, passed away March 15 in McLeod Loris.
Born Dec. 26, 1953 in Morgantown W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Edwin Matthews and Grace Mae Runion Matthews.
She was predeceased by her daughter, Melissa Grace Bierer.
She enjoyed social media and spending time with family and friends.
Mrs. Bierer is survived by her husband, Fred E. Bierer; son, John Bierer of Loris; two brothers, Edwin Matthews Jr., and George “Butch” Matthews; two sisters, Virginia Chipps and Mae Murray; one grandchild, Aidan Harper of Liberty, Mo., along with family and friends who will miss her.
No Services are planned at this time.
