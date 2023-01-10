Charlotte “Chris” Terhune
A memorial service for Charlotte “Chris” Terhune, 91, will be held Jan. 27 at 11 a.m. in Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 2105 US-501, Conway. Inurnment will be private in Hillcrest Cemetery in Conway.
Mrs. Terhune went to be with her Lord and Savior Dec. 12, 2022. Chris was a school nurse for the Ridgewood School System in Ridgewood, N.J. She was a devoted member of the Christ the Servant Lutheran Church in Conway.
Mrs. Terhune is survived by her daughters, Janice T. Notte (Stephen) of Conway, and Linda L. Steltz (Wayne) of Virginia Beach, Va.; four special grandchildren, Stephen Notte Jr. (Ashley) of Pompton Lakes, N.J., Christine Steltz of Virginia Beach, Va., David Steltz (Brooke), 29f Virginia Beach and Allison Steltz of Virginia Beach, Va.
Visitation will be held one hour before the service from 10 a.m.-10:45 a.m.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 2105 US-501, Conway.
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
