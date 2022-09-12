Charlie “Chuck” Graham II
LORIS-Funeral services for Charlie Wilson “Chuck” Graham II, 45, will be held Sept. 14 at 3 p.m. in Pleasant Meadow Baptist Church with Pastor Dr. Perry Jones and the Rev. Robert Brown officiating. Committal services will be held in Princeville Cemetery.
Mr. Graham passed away Sept. 9 at his home following a sudden illness.
Born May 6, 1977 in Loris, he was the son of Charles Wilson Graham and Sandra Jenkins Graham. Chuck worked with Carolina Plumbing Supply Co. and was a Baptist, who will be dearly missed by his loving family and many friends.
In his spare time, he was an avid fisherman, hunter and lover of the outdoors.
Survivors, including his parents of Loris, are his wife, Brandi Martin Graham; two daughters, Heidi Graham and Maci Graham; one brother, Derrick Graham and his wife, Margaret; and one half brother, Julius Graham and his wife Brandy of Loris.
Visitation will be held Sept. 13, 6 p.m.-8 p.m., in Hardwick Funeral Home.
The family will also receive friends Sept. 14 at 2:15 p.m. at Pleasant Meadow Baptist Church prior to services.
Please sign Mr. Graham’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
