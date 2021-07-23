Charlie L. Airington
Funeral services for Charlie L. Airington, 88, will be held July 24 at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home by the Rev. Steven Hyman with burial to follow in the Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery, Mt. Croghan.
Charlie L. Airington, formerly of Mt. Croghan, entered into rest July 21 at his home. Airington was born May 17, 1933 in Pageland, a son of the late William Clifford and Ada Rushing Airington. He was a retired employee of Springs Industries with 41 years of service and a member of Fairview Baptist Church. Charlie was a very talented carpenter who could build and repair anything. He enjoyed fishing, working in his yard and taking his grandchildren on a “Safari.”
In addition to his parents, Mr. Airington was preceded in death by his first wife, Mildred Mae Joplin Airington; and son, Michael Rex Airington.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce Hardee Airington of the home; children, Charles Ray (Cathey) Airington of Pageland, Ellen (Odis) Sullivan of Jefferson, Jerry Levi (Teresa) Airington of Conway, Ernie (Gwen) Airington of Aynor, and Joyce Airington Williams of Mt. Croghan; grandchildren, Michael Sullivan, Angel Portman, Ashley Airington, Corey Airington, Ben Airington, Hope Spurling, Mylea Airington, Lola Airington, Zoe Airington, Jordan Airington, Preston Queen and Michelle Fullwood; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Albert Airington of Fort Lawn; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will greet friends from 1 p.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice, 1500 Main St., Conway 29526, or to a charity of one’s choice.
Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home (www.mrcfuneralhome.com) of Chesterfield is serving the Airington family.
