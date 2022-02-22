Charles Worth Long
LORIS-A memorial service for Charles Worth Long, 91, will be held March 5 at 10 a.m. in Hardwick Funeral Home with the Rev. Johnny Causey officiating.
Mr. Long passed away Feb. 17 in McLeod Loris Hospital.
Born Feb. 18, 1930 in Loris, he was the son of the late William W. Long and the late Susan Jane Blackwell Long. He worked as a small engine mechanic and was a member of Princeville Baptist Church.
Survivors include his two sons, Joe Long and his wife Laura of Tabor City, N.C., and Carl Long and his wife Janice of Loris; one daughter, Lisa Walker and her husband Ronnie of Loris; five grandchildren, Adam Walker, Michael Walker, Jennifer Long, Elizabeth Long and Steven Long; and six great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Long was predeceased by his wife, Eva Lewis Long; five brothers, William Long, James Long, Ralph Long, Noah Long and A.C. Long; granddaughter, Jessica Long; and three sisters, Lillie Mae Nealy, Ruby Lee Ludlum and Londie Lee Nelson.
Please sign Mr. Long’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
