Charles Woodrow Johnson
A graveside service for Charles Woodrow Johnson, 84, will be held Jan. 18 at 1 p.m. in Happy Home Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Larry Johnson officiating.
Mr. Johnson, of Aynor, passed away at his residence Jan. 14.
Mr. Charles was the husband of the late Julia Pearl Johnson and the son of the late Mac Daniel and Mary Huggins Johnson. In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Johnson was predeceased by his brothers, J.L. Johnson, McNeil Johnson and Ancil Johnson; and sisters, Louise Chance, Mary Deitz, Lucille Snowdan and Irene Allen.
Mr. Charles was a member of Happy Home Baptist Church. He loved gardening, fishing and all of his farm animals.
Mr. Charles is survived by one son, Woody Johnson; two daughters, Kathy Morgan and Sheila Bessant; five grandchildren, Barry Cook, Marcus Cook, Brandon Bessant, Nikki Hudson and Julia Johnson; and 12 great-grandchildren, Heath Cook, Anna Cook, Hart Cook, Katelyn Cook, Marlee Cook, Barrett Cook, Lily Cook, Brailee Bessant, Colton Bessant, Audrey Hudson, Kylinn Cooper and Bryson Cooper.
Please remember to follow all social distancing guidelines for mask wearing and social distancing if attending the service.
Johnson Funeral Home, 290 Ninth Ave., Aynor is in charge of arrangements. Call (843) 358-5800.
