Charles William Darville Sr.
A memorial service with military honors for Charles William Darville Sr., 88, will be held Feb. 19 at 2 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel.
Mr. Darville passed away Feb. 10.
Born in Yonkers, N.Y., he was a son of the late William and Miriam Knowles Darville. He retired from the U.S. Army after 28 years of service. He served in Germany in occupation services.
Mr. Darville served during Korea, Vietnam and Desert Storm. He previously owned and operated C&D Editions Art Gallery in New York City.
Mr. Darville was a nationally-certified track and field official, specializing in the pole vault for 50 years. He officiated in the Olympic Trials at Randalls Island, N.Y. in 1964. Mr. Darville was a certified substance counselor and registered tax return preparer. He received his bachelor’s degree from New York University and his master’s degree from Long Island University.
Surviving are his wife, June Darville of Conway; two sons, Chuck Darville (Christina) of Myrtle Beach and Jeffrey Darville (Millie) of San Meteo, Calif.; two daughters, Lisa Firestein (Mark) and Diana Gettinger of Myrtle Beach; nine grandchildren, Zachary (Kat), Nikki, Jenna, Kenny, Molly, James, Sarah, Edward and Jacob; one great-grandchild, Charlie; and two sisters, Elizabeth Moore of Virginia Beach, Va., and Veronica O'Brien of Calabash, N.C.
