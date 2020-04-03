MYRTLE BEACH—Charles Thomas Van Demark, 77, passed away March 21 at his home.
He was born Jan. 3, 1943, in Queens, New York, son of the late Charles J. and Edna Carren Van Demark.
He is survived by wife Edith Van Demark of Myrtle Beach; children Thomas C. Van Demark and wife Kirsten of Myrtle Beach and Robin V. Reynolds and husband John of Myrtle Beach; grandchildren Charles F. “Tre” Baldwin III of Myrtle Beach, Rhiannon J. Van Demark of Myrtle Beach and Charles T. “Chad” Van Demark II of Myrtle Beach and brother Donald Van Demark and wife Barbara of Greenwich, Connecticut.
Mr. Van Demark was owner and operator of C & D Trucking in Cliffwood Beach, New Jersey, and worked at UPS in Edison, New Jersey, for 20 years.
After moving to Myrtle Beach, he was employed with Burroughs & Chapin for 23 years as maintenance manager at Dragon’s Lair at Broadway at the Beach.
He was a devoted Catholic and served on the parish council for St. Andrew Catholic Church. He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus and was a 3rd degree district deputy, 4th degree regional marshal, and was a member of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem. He also served as Palmetto Greens’ HOA president multiple times over the past three decades and recently graduated from the Myrtle Beach Fire Department’s inaugural Citizen’s Fire Academy.
A memorial service will be held at St. Andrew Catholic Church at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.