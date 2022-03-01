Charles Robert Thomas III
Charles Robert Thomas III "Bobby", 84, died Feb. 26 at the MUSC Health Medical Center in Florence.
Born Aug. 16, 1938 in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was the son of the late Charles Robert and late Winifred (Taylor) Thomas. He was the firstborn child of their eight children. He was predeceased by two brothers and two sisters, and by his beloved sons, Christopher Thomas and Owen Thomas.
He is survived by his wife Carol, as well as his five remaining children and stepchildren.
He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren and many nephews and nieces.
Bobby graduated from Xavier High School in New York City and attended the Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, N.Y. Between his second and third years he was invited to an Around-the-World cruise to work and study on a sailing ship. He visited many exciting and interesting ports of call.
He was a gifted student athlete in a variety of sports, and early in his working life considered a career in sports. He was also drawn to working in the fish business at the famed Fulton Fish Market in New York City, as his father and grandfather had done. However, he finally settled on his chosen vocation as an executive chef and hospitality professional.
Throughout his career both as a chef and restaurant owner he received many accolades, including having his recipes published in cookbooks and his establishments praised by world renowned food critics. He was invited to join the prestigious James Beard Foundation Circle of Chefs.
He also owned and established numerous businesses including, Eastern Seafood, with locations in New York City and The Hamptons; The Red Hook Inn, in Red Hook, N.Y.; The Little Creek Inn, in Dover Del., and his last restaurant Lunch in Marion.
His signature dish was his Manhattan Clam Chowder, a recipe he credited to his grandfather, Charlie. However, he always added his own special touch and spice to it, which he did to everything in life.
Bobby’s cremated remains will be buried, in his family plot in the Most Holy Trinity Cemetery, in East Hampton, N.Y., later this year.
