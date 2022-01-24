Charles R. Owen
Charles R. Owen, 80, husband of Josephine C. Owen, passed away Jan. 21 in Conway Medical Center.
Born July 18, 1941 in Mankato, Minn., he was the son of Ray and Eleanor Owen who preceded him in death in 2009 and 2017 respectively. Mr. Owen earned his bachelor’s degree from Mankato State College in 1963 and spent his career working in various positions in U.S. Government. He was an avid sports fan in general, but an especially ardent supporter of the Baltimore Ravens, Maryland, and Coastal Carolina University. Mr. Owen also enjoyed a challenging game of Bridge and watching movies, but he treasured time spent playing games with his children and grandchildren.
Survivors include his loving and devoted wife of 50 years, Josephine P. Owen; his children, Troy Owen, Gilbert Martin Rouzer and wife Barbara of Reisterstown, Md., Stacy Johnson and husband DJ of Westminster, Md., Catherine Hackett and husband James of Gambrills, Md., and Robert Owen and wife Wendy of Hanover, Pa.; and his grandchildren, Christopher Rouzer and his wife Heather, Jacob Johnson and his wife Ashley, Anna Hackett, Justin Owen, Connor Hackett and Joey Owen.
A Memorial Service will be held in Maryland and announced at a later time.
