Charles D. O’Quinn
MYRTLE BEACH-Charles D. O’Quinn, 85, passed away March 28 in Veterans Victory House.
He was born June 14, 1936, in Horry County, a son of the late Alonzo and Lela Jolly O’Quinn.
Charles was owner/operator of Enterprise Stables and The Tack Shop of Myrtle Beach. He enjoyed fishing and riding horses. He was a member of Forestbrook Baptist Church.
Mr. O’Quinn is survived by his wife, Margie O’Quinn; a son, David G. O’Quinn (fiancée, Susan); three grandchildren, Reid, Cole and Rivers O’Quinn; and many other family and friends who will miss him.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 1105 48th Ave. N, Ste. 109, Myrtle Beach 29577.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.