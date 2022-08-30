Charles Mitchell Powell
BRITON’S NECK-Graveside Services for Charles Mitchell Powell, 68, will be held Aug. 31 at 3:30 p.m. in Old Neck Cemetery.
Mr. Powell passed away Aug. 29 at his residence. He was born July 14, 1954 in Marion County, a son of the late Jack Donnie and Dorothy “Dot” Wiggins Powell.
He was predeceased by one brother, Donald Gene Powell.
Mitchell was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to all. The most important part of Mitchell’s life was his time with his family, especially watching his grandchildren play sports. Owner of Powell’s Construction for thirty-four years, Mitchell took great pride in his work and all of his accomplishments in life. Last but not least was his love of the outdoors and hunting. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Mr. Powell is survived by his loving wife of forty-eight years, Mary Marie Dennis Powell; one daughter, Tina Poston (Terry); two sisters, Kim Milligan (David) and Dawn Jordan (Alonzo); two brothers, Bryan Powell (Alice Faye) and Kevin Powell; four grandchildren, Mason Poston, Gracie Poston, Cole Poston and Miles Poston, along with many nieces, nephews and numerous family and friends who will miss him.
The family will receive friends after the service at the cemetery.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.