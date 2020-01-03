CONWAY—Charles Michael Graham, 59, passed away Dec 22 at his residence.
Mr. Graham was born March 29, 1960, in Conway,a son of Rose Nell Graham and the late Charles Rex Graham.
He was an avid sports fan who enjoyed watching all types of competitive sports.
Mr. Graham also liked to travel, enjoyed watersports and working out.
He retired from UPS after a long and fulfilling career. Mr. Graham had a very outgoing personality and a great sense of humor.
He was predeceased by brother Barry Keith Graham.
Surviving in addition to his mother are daughter, Whitney Lynn Troy (Billy); sister Rosanne Moore (Billy Stanley) and nephew Hunter Moore.
Graveside services were held Dec. 28 at Hillcrest Cemetery with Billy Stanley officiating.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, was in charge of arrangements.
