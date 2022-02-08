Charles Merriman “C.M.” Solomon
Charles Merriman “C.M.” Solomon, 90, of Myrtle Beach, died Feb. 1.
Born in Person County, N.C., on May 25, 1931, he was the son of the late Silas and Helen Solomon.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings, Merle Solomon and Kathryn Hays.
C.M. was quite the businessman, working in the family store at a young age. He served in the U.S. Navy and traveled the world.
He returned to Person County and went on to become the proprietor of C.M. Solomon and Son grading contractors. Upon retirement, C.M. lived the beach life where he enjoyed RVing, gambling, dancing and watching football. He lived life to the fullest and was a wealth of knowledge.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley; and children, Howard Solomon (Susan), Bruce Solomon (Joy), Gordon Solomon (Faye), Maria Wolfe (Kevin) and Cori Giuliani (Mike); one brother, Larry Solomon; six grandchildren, Charles (Jennifer) Solomon, Dana Solomon, Kirklyn Owen, Dani Grace Solomon, Tyler Hasty and Sydney Hasty; two great-grandchildren, Cole Solomon and Nate Solomon.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services is serving the family.
