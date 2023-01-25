Charles Maurice Gilchrist
Funeral services for Charles Maurice Gilchrist, 97, will be held Jan. 28 at 11 a.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel. Entombment will follow in Hillcrest Mausoleum.
Mr. Gilchrist passed away in Las Vegas, Nev., Jan. 11 surrounded by his family.
Born Aug. 12, 1925, he was a son to Charles Thomas Robert Gilchrist and Margaret Stevenson Docherty in the Bronx, NY.
He was predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Claudette; and his sister, Sarah Elizabeth Gilchrist (Orlando).
Known by family and friends as "The Colonel", he made the military his life enlisting in the Royal Canadian Air Force in 1943 during WWII at 18 years of age. When the war ended, he came back to the states and was drafted into the Army Air Corp and then went into the Air Force/Air National Guard rising through the ranks to become an officer.
Charles resided in Hicksville, NY, for 30 years where he and Claudette raised four children, whom he leaves behind, Lauren Burney (Tim), Lynne, Leigh and Scott (Diane) along with 11 grandchildren (Ryan, Ashley, Alexandra, Danielle, Jordan, Brent, Sean, Eric, Erin, Ryleigh and
Rebecca) and four great-grandchildren, (Zofia, Rowan, Raelynn and Barrett) along with many nieces and nephews.
After his retirement from the military in 1988, he moved to Conway where he resided for the next 32 years. He was an athlete/sports nut and a diehard Yankees fan having grown up right next to the stadium in the Bronx. He enjoyed creating new friendships in Conway and dedicated his retirement time to golfing, gardening and visiting with family. He had an outgoing personality and enjoyed getting to know his fellow man and he always remembered people’s names. He was a force that will be dearly missed.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. on Jan. 28.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105 in Charles’ name.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
