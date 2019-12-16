MYRTLE BEACH—Charles John Kruis Jr., 86, died Nov. 29, at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.
Born in Dubois, Pennsylvania, he was a son of the late Lorraine and Charles J. Kruis Sr.
Charles was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church, and he volunteered with numerous charity organizations.
Survivors include Kathleen, his wife of 64 years; children Charlene Menzel (Wayne) of New Jersey, Mark Kruis (Laura) of Colorado, Michael Kruis (Teresa) of Myrtle Beach, Dennis Kruis (Carol) of Myrtle Beach and Amy Dicesare (Barbara) of New Jersey; 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Michael Catholic Church at 542 Cypress Ave, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576.
A memorial Mass was held Dec. 5 at St Michael Catholic Church.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, was in charge of the arrangements.
