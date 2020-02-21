LITCHFIELD—Charles James Low, 88, beloved husband, father and grandfather, died Feb. 5 at the Lakes at Litchfield.
Born in Bronx, New York, he was a son of the late Charles and Mary Elizabeth Low.
Mr. Low was a U.S. Navy veteran. He worked with his father in the graphic arts business before buying his own printing business, which he operated for 18 years.
He retired to South Carolina and took a part time job with RJR Nabisco Co for six years.
He volunteered at St. Frances Humane Society in Georgetown for 13 years. He loved all sports, working around the yard and woodworking.
He was preceded in death by sisters Agnes Fitzpatrick and Georgianna Glarner.
Services are to be announced.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Frances Humane Society, 125 N. Ridge Rd. Georgetown, SC 29440, or to Precious Blood of Christ Catholic Church, 1633 Waverly Rd. Pawleys Island, SC 29585.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.