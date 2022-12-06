Charles Herbert Hoffman
Charles Herbert Hoffman, 69, passed away Nov. 30 at home surrounded by his loving family.
Born Nov. 17, 1953 in Troy, N.Y., he was a son of the late Herbert Hoffman and Barbara Lewis Hoffman.
Mr Hoffman was also predeceased by his brother, David Hoffman; and his fur baby, Otis.
Charles was an avid hunter and fisherman and, in his spare time, he enjoyed playing his guitar.
He served our country in the U.S. Navy.
Mr. Hoffman is survived by his wife of twenty-nine years, Marcia Day Hoffman of the home; sons, Gregg Denno and Christopher Denno; daughters, Sarah Brown (Rob) and Susan Moss (Tim); a brother, Danny Hoffman (Kathy); sister, Barbara Kowaleski; ten grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; nieces, Barbara Kowaleski and Kristine Kowaleski; nephews, Danny Hoffman and David Hofman; his fur babies, Reba and Wink, and many other family and friends who will miss him.
There are not any services planned at this time for Mr Hoffman.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.