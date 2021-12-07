Charles Gregory Snowden
Funeral services for Charles Gregory “Greg” Snowden, 66, were held Dec. 6 in Cedar Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Brandon Jones and the Rev. Mack Hutson officiating.
Burial followed in Bunker Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Snowden passed away Dec. 3.
Born May 30, 1955 in Horry County, he was a son of the late Henry Bill and Connie Muriel Mishoe Snowden.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Billy Roy Snowden; and a nephew, Thomas “Thom” Sawyer.
Greg was a loving and devoted husband, daddy, GPa, brother and friend to all. He retired from the SCDOT after thirty-three years as a civil engineer. Greg loved spending time at the beach with his wife, fishing, telling stories and spending time on the farm riding his tractor and lawn mower.
Mr. Snowden is survived by his wife of forty-two years, Rhonda Snowden; children, Heather Snowden Singleton and Hannah Snowden; sisters, Connie Squires (Harold), Gwen Sawyer and Theresa Snowden; three grandchildren, Cord Gregory Singleton, Marley Wren Singleton and Hank Matthew Singleton, whom they affectionately called “GPa”, along with many other family and friends who will miss him.
Pallbearers were Will Walker, Larry Hughes, Chris Gause, George Snowden and Ritchie Beverly, with Cord Gregory Singleton serving as honorary pallbearer.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
