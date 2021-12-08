Charles Geoffrey Wilson
A memorial service will be held for Charles Geoffrey Wilson, 73,
Dec. 9 at 11 a.m. in Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Henry Corcoran.
Mr. Wilson of Conway passed away unexpectedly Dec. 5.
Born in Bryn Mawr, Pa., he was the son of Frances Frank Wilson and David Livingstone Wilson.
He is survived by his daughters, Kate Procyshyn and Christine Gretchen Wilson; his former wife, Deborah Lynn Wilson; and his brother, David Wilson.
Geoff was a graduate of The Haverford School and Haverford College where he earned a bachelor’s degree in physics, and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania where he earned a master’s degree in business administration with a concentration on finance, and was a key member of the Haverford College swim team.
Geoff had a long career in banking and finance with M&T Bank in Buffalo, N.Y., and U.S. Bancorp in Reno, Nev. He also worked in the casino industry and for the U.S. Bankruptcy Court.
He enjoyed retirement near Myrtle Beach in recent years and his primary delight was his church, Christ the Servant Lutheran Church in Conway.
Geoff held many leadership positions and was soon to become the pastoral assistant, a fulfillment of his lifelong love of learning. Throughout his life he loved physics, astronomy, Civil War history, chess, golf, wine and reading.
