Charles F. Furlough
A memorial service for Charles F. Furlough, 62, will be held July 14 at 3 p.m. in Watsons Funeral Services Chapel with the Rev. Mark Howard officiating.
Mr. Furlough passed away July 10 in The Embrace Hospice House.
Born March 15, 1959 in Conway, he was the son of Sylvia J. Furlough and the late Julius Marvin Furlough.
He was also predeceased by two siblings, Debbie Hansen and Patricia Furlough.
Charles was a loving husband, son, father, brother, uncle and friend. Along with spending time with family, he enjoyed doing art, sculpting, fishing, going to the beach and camping. He was an avid outdoor person, and a very humble and kind man.
Mr. Furlough is survived by his mother, Sylvia J. Furlough; his wife of 20.5 years, Marina N. Furlough; one son, Bakur Babutsidze; siblings, Sandy Franks (Harry), Cynthia Franks (Jerome), Angie Alford (Chris) and Jenny Cooper (Johnny); several nieces and nephews; and many other family and friends who will miss him.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway, is serving the family.
