Charles Edward Graham
A celebration of life service for Charles Edward Graham, 82, will be held Feb. 22 at 2 p.m. in Gurley Baptist Church, 425 State Hwy 67, Loris.
Mr. Graham passed away Feb. 17 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Born Aug. 24, 1940 in Horry County, he was a son of the late John Scarborough Graham and Rachel Cornelia Edge Graham.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, William Paul Graham and Billy Warren Graham; and sister, Betty Lou Graham.
Charles was a loving husband, father, papa, brother and friend to all who knew him. He was the owner and operator of C&J Woodmizer for more than twenty-five years. Charles enjoyed hunting, fishing and was an avid outdoorsman. Charles cherished the times spent with his family, but his greatest enjoyment was being Papa to Gabriel and Noah.
Mr. Graham is survived by his wife of sixty-two years, Phyllis A. Graham; children, John Charles Graham of Conway and Rachel Ann Graham of Denver, N.C.; sister, Kathy Ann Graham Hooks (JD); two grandchildren, Gabriel Charles Graham and Noah Reid Graham, and many other family and friends who will miss him.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
