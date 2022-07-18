Charles E. Williams
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH-Funeral services for Charles E. Williams, 84, were held July 17 in Lee Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in Bellamy Cemetery, S.C. 9, Longs.
Mr. Williams died July 14 at his brother’s home, surrounded by his loving family.
Born Feb. 7, 1938 in Odum, Ga., he was the son of the late Jim and Anna Cribbs Williams.
Mr. Williams proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He was a family man, an avid truck driver, a carpet installer for Williams Carpet and a lifelong farmer.
Survivors include his daughter, Linda K. Williams of Longs; brother and best friend, Trevis Williams of North Myrtle Beach; sisters, Cheryl Garvin (Tony) of Hollywood, Diane Evors (Kenny) of Jesup, Ga., and Johnnie Bennett of Mt. Pleasant; nine grandchildren, Natasha, Nicole, Charlie, Phillip, Ryan, Dustin, Lacie, Patrick and Frankee; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a special niece and nephew, Tayler and Bubba.
He also leaves behind his stepdaughter, Patsy (Tim Hopkins) and stepgrandchildren, Somer, Crystal, Alexis and Kent.
He was predeceased by one son, Charles E. Williams Jr.; great-grandson, Levi McLamb; sister-in-law, Margaret Williams; brothers, JW and Ray; and sisters, Gloria Williams, Lee Williams, Trudy Brown, Elizabeth Davis and Joyce Johnson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.