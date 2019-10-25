MYRTLE BEACH—Charles “Chuck” Edward Phillips, 91, died Oct. 19 at Embrace Hospice House.
Born in Abington, Pennsylvania, he was a son of the late Charles Edward Sr. and Edna Phillips.
Charles was in the U.S. Air Force during World War II. He was a member of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association and Radio Club.
He was preceded in death by grandson,Matthew English and stepdaughter, Martha Stitt.
Survivors include wife Dorothy; daughters Cheryl (Bruce) Needingham, Denise (Joe) D’Amelio and Kimberly English, all of New Jersey; four grandchildren and stepdaughters Mariann Molina-Cuevas, Nancy Fisher and Suzette Cuevas.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
