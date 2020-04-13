MYRTLE BEACH—Charles A. “Charlie” Collins, 81, widower of Rita Kittles Collins, passed away peacefully on March 30.
He was born Oct. 17, 1938, in Wadesboro, North Carolina, son of the late W. A. and Beatrice (Ambrose) Collins.
Charlie was a partner in The Collins Company, a local chain of department stores all over the southeast that later sold to Peebles.
Charlie was a true local and was very proud to have been inducted as a Living Legend at Fat Harold’s on Ocean Drive.
Services will be announced later due to gathering limitations of the coronavirus.
He is survived by sons Charles A. “Drew” Collins Jr. and Bart Collins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.